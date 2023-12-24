Quantum Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.61 and $14.20 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00019754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.01 or 1.00040253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

