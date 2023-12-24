Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.99 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $62.99 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,578,233,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

