Raymond James Cuts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $520.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $580.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $522.50.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

argenx Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.31.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in argenx by 339.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in argenx by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in argenx by 377.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after buying an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in argenx by 185.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.