Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

