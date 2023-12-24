ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) PT Raised to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 0.90.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 5,886,892 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $13,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 916,996 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

