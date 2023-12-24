Reviewing GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.65, suggesting that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -510.29% -147.23% -64.92% GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 2.32 -$10.63 million ($9.13) -0.04 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.36) -0.77

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and GlucoTrack’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and GlucoTrack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

