Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 12,177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $53,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

