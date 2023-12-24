Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.60.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $307.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.09. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

