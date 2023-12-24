Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $415,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROK traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.78. 311,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,645. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

