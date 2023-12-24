Rollbit Coin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $406.32 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,746,221 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.13257493 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $3,294,807.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

