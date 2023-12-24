Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $50.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

