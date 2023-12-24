Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $76.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

American International Group stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

