Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$14.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.36.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

