Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$133.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$136.15.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

RY stock opened at C$133.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$119.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5631488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

