Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$133.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$136.15.
RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
RY stock opened at C$133.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$119.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5631488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
