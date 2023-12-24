RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPT

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

RPT stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 109.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,663,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $7,403,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.