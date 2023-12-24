Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.36.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$44.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.99. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$27.95 and a 1 year high of C$45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9656388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals



Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

