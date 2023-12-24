Salvatore Francis Mulia Sells 750 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,688.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Salvatore Francis Mulia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $10,275.00.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

