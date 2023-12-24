Sapphire Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $4,256.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.87 or 0.05241026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00111031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,589,006,815 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,430,192 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.