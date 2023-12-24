Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0153

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $3,751.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,295.69 or 0.05253536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00110392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,588,855,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,461,392 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

