Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Cut by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

