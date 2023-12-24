Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after buying an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

