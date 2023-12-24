Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

