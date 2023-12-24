Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 1,550,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,590. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

