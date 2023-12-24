SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.75.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

