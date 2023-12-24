Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

