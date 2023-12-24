Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $311.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

