SingularityNET Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $344.51 million and $49.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00019754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.01 or 1.00040253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001512 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.3521397 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33659685 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $51,006,224.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

