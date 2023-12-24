Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $31.47 million and $29,655.10 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

