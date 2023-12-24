Somerset Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.