Somerset Trust Co Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.42. 1,422,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $137.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

