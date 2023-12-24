Somerset Trust Co Sells 213 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 356,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.66. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

