Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ChampionX worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.10 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHX

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.