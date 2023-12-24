Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 414.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 54.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 11.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Datadog by 2.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,242 shares of company stock valued at $73,097,800. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $122.49 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,020.66, a PEG ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.