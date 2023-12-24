Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,733 shares during the quarter. GitLab makes up about 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of GitLab worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

GTLB opened at $63.19 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,828,869 shares of company stock worth $109,418,100. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

