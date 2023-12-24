Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty accounts for 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of PagerDuty worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

