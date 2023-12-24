Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 362.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

