Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.99.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

