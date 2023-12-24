Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,942 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,781,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650,351.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,532,083.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,740 shares of company stock valued at $58,844,246. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

