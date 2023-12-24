Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 612 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

