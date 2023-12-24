Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 713 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,709,816. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

