Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.28. 6,361,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

