Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

