Status One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.26 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Status has a total market capitalization of $170.44 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.043587 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $6,495,508.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

