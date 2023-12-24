Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.39 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Steem has a total market cap of $116.29 million and $5.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,551,436 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

