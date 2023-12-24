Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.82.

Get Pool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

POOL stock opened at $396.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.47. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.