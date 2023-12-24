StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Up 7.0 %

GORO stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

