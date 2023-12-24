StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after buying an additional 2,295,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,527,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 1,404,045 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 1,016,858 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.