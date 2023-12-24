StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

