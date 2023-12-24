StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.