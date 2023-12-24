StockNews.com Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. comScore has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that comScore will post -12.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in comScore by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 190,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

