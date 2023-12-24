StockNews.com Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $206.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The business had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

